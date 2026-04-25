Tensione su un bus Atap: passeggero senza biglietto rifiuta la sanzione, intervengono i Carabinieri

<section data-turn="user" data-scroll-anchor="false" data-testid="conversation-turn-57" data-turn-id="3dfec083-8ec4-4964-a288-f3f40893eaec" dir="auto" class="text-token-text-primary w-full focus:outline-none [--shadow-height:45px] has-data-writing-block:pointer-events-none has-data-writing-block:-mt-(--shadow-height) has-data-writing-block:pt-(--shadow-height) [&:has([data-writing-block])>*]:pointer-events-auto R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-(--header-height)"></section><section data-turn="assistant" data-scroll-anchor="false" data-testid="conversation-turn-58" data-turn-id="request-WEB:9540b3f8-84a8-4aeb-af42-7aeecdac4fd5-28" dir="auto" class="text-token-text-primary w-full focus:outline-none [--shadow-height:45px] has-data-writing-block:pointer-events-none has-data-writing-block:-mt-(--shadow-height) has-data-writing-block:pt-(--shadow-height) [&:has([data-writing-block])>*]:pointer-events-auto [content-visibility:auto] supports-[content-visibility:auto]:[contain-intrinsic-size:auto_100lvh] R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]">
</section>