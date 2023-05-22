Five sports to play in Varese during the Rowing World Cup

Sport lovers, whenever they spend a few days out for business or leisure, are accustomed to keep their habits … also in the occasion of World Rowing Championship which will take place in Varese from 16 to 18 June.

To those who want to enjoy a healthy swim we suggest a dip at the pool of Polisportiva Robur et Fides (via Marzorati 51, Varese), which is accessible by car and as well by bus, line H. Two Olympic size pools (one with warm water) are available to provide relaxing moments and a low water pool is dedicated to children.

From water to open air, you can focus to climbing on an artificial wall at the Società Varesina di Ginnastica e Scherma (Via Donatello 1, Varese), accessible by car, which is on the territory of Varese since more than 140 years. Every “wall” of this space represents a challenge, with paths having different grades of difficulty and different climbing techniques.

We can go back to earth with a tennis match at the Tennis Club Varese (Via Matteotti 84, Casciago), accessible by car and by bus, lines E and M. Seven clay courts and two artificial grass courts are immersed in a beautiful park as well as a nearby coffee shop where to enjoy a cup of coffee, a sandwich or a drink to toast to victory.

Then we have a chance to play golf at the Golf Club Varese (Via Vittorio Veneto 59, Luvinate), accessible by car or by bus, line N20. Open all year round, the golf club is surrounded by a natural setting to be explored moving among the 18 holes of the golf course, each one of them unique and never completely on a flat surface (which makes the golf course even more varied).

In the end we should not forget a pleasant bike ride to retrace the itinerary of the legendary Tre Valli Varesine, an unmissable event for the two-wheel-lovers, which this year runs for the 102nd time: its circuit, the very famous Ronchi winding curves up to the Montello hill and down to the city roads.